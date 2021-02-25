Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.