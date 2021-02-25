Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 1,202,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

KLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

