Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 172,742 shares of company stock worth $2,972,479. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

