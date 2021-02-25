KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.45. KDDI shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 116,904 shares trading hands.

KDDIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

