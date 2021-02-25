Kevin Kometer Sells 8,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CME stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in CME Group by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,679,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

