Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.71

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $25.03. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 118,429 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 955.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 430.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 327.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 35,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

