Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson Sells 212,189 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,686,652.72.

Jonathon Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

