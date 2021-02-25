Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

KEP opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 210.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

