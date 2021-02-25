Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

