L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. L Brands also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:LB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,757,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $52.75.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

