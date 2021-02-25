Lachlan Edwards Acquires 24,944 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 24,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of A$75,006.61 ($53,576.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.53.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.01%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

