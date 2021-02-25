LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 2,310,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,299,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $144.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of LAIX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

