Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 178,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 178,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Insiders sold a total of 84,374 shares of company stock worth $2,641,486 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

