Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE LPI opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

