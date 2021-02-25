Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 19,726,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,756,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $38,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.