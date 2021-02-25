Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.06. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 110,296 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
