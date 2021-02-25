Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.06. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 110,296 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $125,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.