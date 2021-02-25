Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $5,569.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 712,543,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

