LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

