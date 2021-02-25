Loki One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.29 or 0.03232639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00363015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.45 or 0.01059198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00390469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00406777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00261771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.