Loopring (LRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.82 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $706.10 million and $59.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,036,268 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

