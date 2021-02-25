Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.23. 288,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 248,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.