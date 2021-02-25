Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of FRGI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

