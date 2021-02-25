Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

