Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,316,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NMI by 220.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 115.9% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 117,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,571.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,258 shares of company stock worth $3,405,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

