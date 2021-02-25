MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MX stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84,685 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

