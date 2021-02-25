Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of VAC traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

