McPherson’s Limited (MCP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17.

In other news, insider Grant Peck acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,020.00 ($35,728.57). Also, insider Graham Cubbin acquired 13,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.95 ($21,427.82).

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

