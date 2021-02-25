MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 4,214,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

