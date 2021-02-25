Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

