Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 144,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 204,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

