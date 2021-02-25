MKM Partners Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $42.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.