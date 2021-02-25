Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

MOGO stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

