Monte J. Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $96,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,588.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kirby stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

