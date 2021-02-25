Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.77 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 4,677,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,923,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,481,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

