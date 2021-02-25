National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About National Tyre & Wheel

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company offers its products for cars, buses, trucks, commercial vans, agricultural vehicles, 4WD's, SUV's, turf and off the road equipment, industrial vehicles, and caravans and trailers.

