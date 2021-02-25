Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nel ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.