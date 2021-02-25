Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.75 ($72.65).

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) stock opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

