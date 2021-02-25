News Co. (ASX:NWS) Declares $0.09 Interim Dividend

News Co. (ASX:NWS) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$16.91.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

