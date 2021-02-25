Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.88.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $554,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

