NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,600 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AxoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. 6.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $900.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

