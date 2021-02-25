NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $108.02 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

