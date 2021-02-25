NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,830 shares of company stock worth $15,961,797. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.