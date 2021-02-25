NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

