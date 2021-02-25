Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 40,480 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nimrod Ben-Natan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 345,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

