Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 40,480 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nimrod Ben-Natan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40.
Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 345,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
