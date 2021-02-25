Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

