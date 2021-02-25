Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $68.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

