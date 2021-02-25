Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes $292,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE FUBO opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.