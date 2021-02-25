Noku Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,576.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Noku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $14,576.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Noku is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

