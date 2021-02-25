Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.38.

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry care products, stain removers, dishwashing products, toothpastes, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, Natural Selections, Procell, Duracell, and Janola brands.

