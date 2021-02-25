Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.38.
About Pental
