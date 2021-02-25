People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.03.

PBCT opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

